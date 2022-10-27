TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head into a crucial matchup against the Baltimore Ravens for Thursday Night Football at Raymond James Stadium.

The Bucs (3-4) are heading into Thursday’s primetime game hoping to avoid three consecutive losses for the first time in 20 years and the Ravens (4-3) will be heading into the game with confidence after defeating the Browns and Bengals in previous weeks.

From the past two games, I think we learned anything is possible for this Buccaneers team, but with Tampa Bay missing TE Cameron Brate, CB Carlton Davis, WR Russell Gage, G Luke Goedeke, DE Akiem Hicks, CB Sean Murphy-Bunting and S Antoine Winfield Jr. due to injuries, the game could go either way.

1st Quarter

15:00: Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video and FOX.