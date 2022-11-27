TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Coming off their bye week, the well-rested Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off against the Cleveland Browns in Week 12.

The Buccaneers (5-5) are riding a two-game win streak while the Browns (3-7) have lost six of their previous seven games. Despite a huge 32-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Halloween, the Browns have struggled since and will look to snap their losing streak against the Bucs.

A win for the Buccaneers Sunday would add to their confidence and momentum going forward as they continue to push for a spot in the playoffs.

3rd Quarter

13:06: Camarda punts 62 yards to CLE13, Peoples-Jones runs it back for 29 yards. A huge opening drive for the Browns after the Bucs were unable to score during their drive.

13:42: Brady passes short middle to Julio Jones for a gain of 8 yards.

14:25: Browns sack Brady at TB17 for a 6-yard loss.

15:00: York kicks 65 yards from CLE35 to end zone – touchback.

2nd Quarter

End of the second quarter: Buccaneers 10 – Browns 10

0:05: Mike Edwards picks off Brissett’s pass in the end zone as the second quarter comes to a close.

0:26: Bucs’ only allow Cooper to gain 4 yards before Murphy-Bunting takes him down.

0:39: Camarda kicks 66 yards and Browns’ Jerome Ford runs it for 44 yards.

0:43: Ryan Succop’s 42-yard FG IS GOOD! Bucs tie it up 10-10.

0:55: Brady to Cameron Brate for a gain of 6 yards. The Buccaneers will send out the kicking squad as the Browns use their final timeout of the first half.

1:01: Brady passes deep to Evans. It was ruled incomplete in the end zone.

1:24: Brady to Godwin for a HUGE 23-yard play.

2:00: At the two-minute warning, Brady sneaks and gets the first down. He picked up 2 yards on the play.

3:33: Brady to Godwin for 9 yards.

3:53: Brady passes short left to Mike Evans for a 16-yard gain. Offensive pass interference called on Evans. 10-yard penalty – enforced at TB29.

3:58: Browns’ York attempts a 39-yard field goal attempt and it’s NO GOOD! Browns 10, Bucs 7.

5:55: Brissett passes short left to David Bell for 4 yards before being pushed out.

6:21: Offensive holding called on Peoples-Jones. 10-yard penalty enforced at TB14.

8:19: Chubb gains 8 yards. Commentators said Winfield was making his way to the medical tent. He is under evaluation for a potential concussion.

8:51: Brissett scrambles down the line, picks up 17 yards for another Cleveland first down. He was able to break away from Murphy-Bunting for the run.

9:16: Chubb gets the first down after a 16-yard run before being pushed out.

10:00: Camarda punts 42 yards, Peoples-Jones makes a fair catch.

11:26: Brady passes short to R. White for 8 yards. On the next play, White got pushed back for a 1-yard loss.

12:09: Browns forced to punt after being unable to score. Kicks it into the end zone for a touchback.

13:52: Brissett goes to Bryant for 8 yards. Illegal Formation called on Browns’ Jack Conklin – 5-yard penalty. Bucs’ Antoine Winfield Jr. not in the game as he’s currently on the sideline.

14:32: Kareem Hunt gets 2 yards for the first down.

15:00: Brissett passes short left to D Njoku for a 5-yard run before being pushed out of bounds. Cleveland challenged the short of the line to gain ruling – the play was UPHELD, ruling on the field stands.

1st Quarter

End of the first quarter: Browns 10 – Buccaneers 7

Through the first quarter, the Browns lead the Bucs 10-7.



White leads the Bucs with 59 (48 rush, 11 rec) of their 88 total yards.



Brady is 5/6 for 30 yards and a passing TD. — Karen Loftus (@WFLAKaren) November 27, 2022

1:19: Camarda punts 47 yards and Peoples-Jones runs it back for a 12-yard gain.

2:27: Browns set up for a 51-yard field goal attempt and it’s good. Browns now lead 10-7.

2:32: A deep pass to Peoples-Jones is incomplete as it was almost picked off by Bucs’ Carlton Davis. Davis was injured during the play, his return is questionable.

3:59: Brissett goes short right to Harrison Bryant for a 9-yard gain.

5:11: Brissett scrambles right before being pushed out of bounds at CLE35 for 10 yards. Unsportsmanlike conduct called on Bucs’ Devin White – 15 yards.

5:11: Camarda kicks 65 yards from TB35 to end zone – touchback.

5:17: GODWIN TOUCHDOWN!!! Brady passes short left to Godwin for a 10-yard touchdown! Defensive pass interference called on the play but was declined. Bucs 7, Browns 7.

6:15: False start called on Bucs’ Josh Wells. 5 yard5-yard penalty – enforced at CLE11.

8:57: Brady under pressure, scrambles and tosses the ball to White for 5 yards.

9:38: RACHAAD WHITE!! White runs for 35 yards and gets the first down. This was the longest run of the season for Tampa Bay.

10:45: Browns’ Cade York kicks 65 yards from CLE35 to end zone – touchback.

10:53: BROWNS TOUCHDOWN. Anthony Schwartz gets a 31-yard TD to put the Browns ahead 7-0.

11:34: Chubb gains 15 yards for the Browns.

12:20: Brissett goes to Donovan Peoples-Jones for 9 yards before Bucs’ Sean Murphy-Bunting gets the tackle.

12:58: Bucs push Nick Chubb back for a 1-yard loss.

13:33: Browns’ Jacoby Brissett passes short right to Amari Cooper for 12 yards.

15:00: Bucs’ Jake Camarda kicks off 66 yards from TB35. Browns run the ball for a 23-yard gain.