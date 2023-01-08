ATLANTA, Ga. (WFLA) – The end of the NFL regular season is here and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are planning on ending it on a high note with another division matchup.

Last Sunday, the Buccaneers (8-8) took down the Carolina Panthers to clinch the NFC South. Now, the playoff-bound Bucs will look to defeat the Atlanta Falcons (6-10) for the second time this season.

The two teams met back in Week 5 when the Buccaneers soared passed the Falcons and walked away with a 21-15 win. Although Sunday’s game isn’t crucial to the Bucs’ season, they’re still going to treat it like a regular division game

1st Quarter

9:51: BUCS TOUCHDOWN!! Brady fires to Kyle Rudolph for an 8-yard TD. The Bucs are the first on the board. Bucs 7, Falcons 0.

12:41: Thompkins takes the ball and runs downfield for 17.

14:19: Brady passes deep right to Godwin for 17 yards.

15:00: Falcons’ Pinion kicked 59 yards. Bucs’ Thompkins returned the ball 24 yards.