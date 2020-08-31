Live Updates: Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TORONTO, Canada (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals for the fourth time in the past six years if they beat the Boston Bruins in this game.

FIRST PERIOD:

This elimination game starts at an unreal pace. The players are creating plenty of scoring opportunities but the goalies are standing strong. They have not allowed any goals through the first 13 minutes of play.

Chara hits Kucherov in the face with his stick giving the Lightning a four minute power play, which is the first power play of the game.