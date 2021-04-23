Tampa mayor proclaims April 23 as ‘Champions Day’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s been quite the year for Tampa Bay sports teams.

The Bucs won the Super Bowl, the Lightning won the Stanley Cup, the Rays won the American League Championship Series and the Rowdies took the USL Eastern Conference Championship.

Representatives from all four teams were in Tampa on Friday for Mayor Jane Castor’s proclamation of “Champions Day.”

The mayor hosted a ceremony at Ballast Park, 5300 Interbay Boulevard, at 9 a.m. with Rays President Brian Auld, Buccaneers COO Brian Ford, Lightning CEO Steve Griggs and Rowdies President Lee Cohen, as well Mayors Rick Kriseman and Frank Hibbard. The Lombardi, Stanley Cup, William Harridge and USL Eastern Conference Championship trophies will be there too.

