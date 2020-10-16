Live game updates: Tampa Bay Rays look to close out ALCS against Houston Astros

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Blake Snell (4) delivers against New York Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu during the first inning in Game one of a baseball American League Division Series Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

2ND INNING:

Adames throws Diaz out at first base and Snell escapes without allowing any runs — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 16, 2020

Bregman grounds into a double play and – man ohh man – Wendle is ON THE MONEY with his defense — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 16, 2020

Correa finds a gap in right field so he is on base in the 2nd inning — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 16, 2020

1ST INNING: 0-0

Renfroe strikes out swinging … both of these pitchers have 2 K's in the 1st inning — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 16, 2020

Brosseau strikes out swinging and Arozarena grounds out to third base — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 16, 2020

Brantley strikes out swinging and the #Rays catch Altuve trying to steal second base … Brosseau will head to the plate to start the hitting (?!?) for the #Rays in the bottom of this 1st inning #RaysUp — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 16, 2020

Snell walks Altuve … he has thrown 12 pitches to the first two batters — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 16, 2020

Snell deals a K to Springer to start this game — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 16, 2020

PREGAME:

Houston Astros (29-31, second in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (40-20, first in the AL East)

San Diego; Friday, 6:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Houston: Framber Valdez (5-3, 3.57 ERA in regular season) Tampa Bay: Blake Snell (4-2, 3.24 ERA in regular season)

LINE: Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

ALCS: Tampa Bay leads the series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay will look to clinch a series win with a victory over Houston in Game 6 of the ALCS.

The Rays were 20-9 in home games in 2020. Tampa Bay has a team batting average of .210 this postseason, Randy Arozarena has led them with an average of .417, including 10 extra base hits and eight RBIs.

The Astros went 9-23 in road games in 2020. Houston has a team slugging percentage of .458 this postseason, Carlos Correa leads them with a mark of .816, including six extra base hits and 14 RBIs.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 37 RBIs and is batting .269.

Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 56 hits and has 42 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 8-2, .233 batting average, 2.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Astros: 4-6, .235 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored by four runs