Live game updates: Tampa Bay Rays look to close out ALCS against Houston Astros

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Blake Snell (4) delivers against New York Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu during the first inning in Game one of a baseball American League Division Series Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

2ND INNING:

1ST INNING: 0-0

PREGAME:

Houston Astros (29-31, second in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (40-20, first in the AL East)

San Diego; Friday, 6:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Houston: Framber Valdez (5-3, 3.57 ERA in regular season) Tampa Bay: Blake Snell (4-2, 3.24 ERA in regular season)

LINE: Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

ALCS: Tampa Bay leads the series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay will look to clinch a series win with a victory over Houston in Game 6 of the ALCS.

The Rays were 20-9 in home games in 2020. Tampa Bay has a team batting average of .210 this postseason, Randy Arozarena has led them with an average of .417, including 10 extra base hits and eight RBIs.

The Astros went 9-23 in road games in 2020. Houston has a team slugging percentage of .458 this postseason, Carlos Correa leads them with a mark of .816, including six extra base hits and 14 RBIs.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 37 RBIs and is batting .269.

Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 56 hits and has 42 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 8-2, .233 batting average, 2.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Astros: 4-6, .235 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored by four runs

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss