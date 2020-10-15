Live game updates: Tampa Bay looks to clinch pennant with win over Houston

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher John Curtiss during Game 3 of a baseball American League Championship Series, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

3RD INNING:

Lowe hits a home run off of Blake Taylor to tie the game. Lowe is the first batter Taylor faced in this game.

2ND INNING: 1-0 Houston Astros

Fleming sends the next two batters back to the dugout.

Curtiss is replaced by Josh Fleming.

The Rays load the bases in the top of the inning. Ji-Man Choi and Willy Adames are walked and Joey Wendle is hit by a pitch. Mike Zunino walks to the plate with two outs and, although he smacks the ball into right field, it is caught at the warning track.

1ST INNING: 1-0 Houston Astros

Springer reads the first pitch he sees perfectly and he smashes that ball to left field for a home run off of John Curtiss



PREGAME:

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay will look to clinch a series win with a victory over Houston in Game 5 of the ALCS.

The Astros were 20-8 on their home turf in 2020. Houston has a team slugging percentage of .459 this postseason, Carlos Correa leads them with a mark of .794, including five extra base hits and 13 RBIs.

The Rays posted a record of 20-11 away from home in 2020. Tampa Bay has a team on-base percentage of .286 this postseason, Randy Arozarena leads them with an OBP of .489, including nine extra base hits and seven RBIs.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: George Springer leads the Astros with 14 home runs and has 32 RBIs.

Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 14 home runs home runs and is slugging .554.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 4-6, .235 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored by four runs

Rays: 8-2, .233 batting average, 2.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

