Live Game Updates: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

HALFTIME SCORE:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 25

Jacksonville Jaguars – 0

SECOND QUARTER:

Peyton Barber scores his second touchdown of the game. 22-0 TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

FIRST QUARTER:

Shaquil Barrett forces the Jaguars quarterback, Nick Foles, to fumble the football. White grabs it off of the ground and returns it for a touchdown. The Buccaneers convert on the two point conversion too. 15-0 TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

The Buccaneers next offensive possession following that interception ends in a Peyton Barber touchdown. 7-0 TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

The Buccaneers rookie linebacker, Devin White, records his first career interception.

