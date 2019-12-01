Live Game Updates: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

You can count on your official Bucs station, WFLA News Channel 8, to keep you updated on the latest highlights from the game in Jacksonville.

HALFTIME SCORE:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 25

Jacksonville Jaguars – 0

SECOND QUARTER:

Peyton Barber scores his second touchdown of the game. 22-0 TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

FIRST QUARTER:

Shaquil Barrett forces the Jaguars quarterback, Nick Foles, to fumble the football. White grabs it off of the ground and returns it for a touchdown. The Buccaneers convert on the two point conversion too. 15-0 TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

The Buccaneers next offensive possession following that interception ends in a Peyton Barber touchdown. 7-0 TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

The Buccaneers rookie linebacker, Devin White, records his first career interception.