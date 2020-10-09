Live Game Updates: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Chicago Bears

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

CHICAGO, IL (WFLA) –

SECOND QUARTER:

FIRST QUARTER: 10-0 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

:56 | Brady finds Evans for the touchdown.

10-0 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

3:27 | Carlton Davis intercepts the ball to put it into the Buccaneers hands.

CARLTON DAVIS WITH THE CONCENTRATION AND THE INTERCEPTION !!



the #Bucs defense is wild, folks — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 9, 2020

that throw scared me … Brady tried to connect w/ Hudson but the ball was thrown inside and Hudson was on the outside … Brady could have been intercepted there



one, two, three and the #Bucs give the ball back to the #Bears



3-0 TB Buccaneers with 5:39 remaining in the 1Q — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 9, 2020

I think that MAD DASH by White rattled Foles … White nearly sacked him on 2nd and 7 and, then, on 3rd and 2, Foles overthrew his man … a terrible miss



the #Bucs have the ball — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 9, 2020

9:48 | Ryan Succop hits a 39 yard field goal to give the Buccaneers an early lead in this game.

3-0 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jones looking snazzy with that spin … he gets some additional yards — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 9, 2020

Gronkowski with the catch to move the ball 13 yards down the field — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 9, 2020

MICKENS !! the #Bucs have their first first down in this game — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 9, 2020

PREGAME:

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers eye their fourth straight win when they visit the Chicago Bears on Thursday.

Brady became the NFL’s all-time regular-season victories leader (222), regardless of position, last week against the Chargers.

He is is 5-0 with 1,595 yards and 14 touchdowns against Chicago, a 19-11 loser to Indianapolis on Sunday.

The Bears quarterback, Nick Foles, is set to make his second start for the team after replacing Mitchell Trubisky.