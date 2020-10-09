Live Game Updates: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Chicago Bears

CHICAGO, IL (WFLA) –
SECOND QUARTER:
FIRST QUARTER: 10-0 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
:56 | Brady finds Evans for the touchdown.
10-0 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3:27 | Carlton Davis intercepts the ball to put it into the Buccaneers hands.
9:48 | Ryan Succop hits a 39 yard field goal to give the Buccaneers an early lead in this game.
3-0 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
PREGAME:
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers eye their fourth straight win when they visit the Chicago Bears on Thursday.
Brady became the NFL’s all-time regular-season victories leader (222), regardless of position, last week against the Chargers.
He is is 5-0 with 1,595 yards and 14 touchdowns against Chicago, a 19-11 loser to Indianapolis on Sunday.
The Bears quarterback, Nick Foles, is set to make his second start for the team after replacing Mitchell Trubisky.