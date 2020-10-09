Live Game Updates: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Chicago Bears

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

CHICAGO, IL (WFLA) –

SECOND QUARTER:

FIRST QUARTER: 10-0 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

:56 | Brady finds Evans for the touchdown.

10-0 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

3:27 | Carlton Davis intercepts the ball to put it into the Buccaneers hands.

9:48 | Ryan Succop hits a 39 yard field goal to give the Buccaneers an early lead in this game.

3-0 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

PREGAME:

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers eye their fourth straight win when they visit the Chicago Bears on Thursday. 

Brady became the NFL’s all-time regular-season victories leader (222), regardless of position, last week against the Chargers.

He is is 5-0 with 1,595 yards and 14 touchdowns against Chicago, a 19-11 loser to Indianapolis on Sunday. 

The Bears quarterback, Nick Foles, is set to make his second start for the team after replacing Mitchell Trubisky.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss