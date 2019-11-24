Live Game Updates: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WFLA News Channel 8, your official Bucs station, will be following the game for you here, score by score, quarter by quarter, so stay with us!!

SECOND QUARTER:

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS: TD — 13-10

Godwin makes a crazy catch and he is in the end zone for the second time in this game. Matt Gay misses the extra point …

FIRST QUARTER:

ATLANTA FALCONS: TD — 7-10

They made the Buccaneers pay after Winston threw his second interception of the game.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS: TD — 7-3

Jameis Winston finds Chris Godwin for the score.

ATLANTA FALCONS: FG — 0-3

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss