LIVE GAME UPDATES: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before the first half of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

SECOND QUARTER:

FIRST QUARTER: 7-0 Atlanta Falcons

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss