LIVE GAME UPDATES: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons

by: Gabrielle Shirley
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before the first half of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
SECOND QUARTER:
Brady is sacked again on 3rd down …
Calvin Ridley — TD 14-0 Atlanta Falcons
Brady sacked on 3rd & 3
the #Falcons Ryan throws two more incomplete passes to start the second quarter … the #Bucs are getting the football
FIRST QUARTER: 7-0 Atlanta Falcons
A++ effort by Jordan Whitehead on that play … he tipped the ball which resulted in an incomplete pass
both Fournette and McCoy caught passes from Brady on the #Bucs opening drive … they had to punt after five plays
Matt Ryan completed 6 of 6 passes for 71 yards on that opening drive
the #Falcons score on their opening drive …7-0 Atlanta Falcons
