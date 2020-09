TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) –

FIRST QUARTER:

the Buccaneers defense sees the field twice and they create two turnovers !! JPP recovers a fumble and, on the next play, Brady hits Evans for a touchdown



14-0 TB BUCCANEERS — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) September 20, 2020

RoJo with the TD run !!



7-0 TB BUCCANEERS — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) September 20, 2020

McCoy with back to back to back catches despite a flag on that last catch and, then, EVANS with a HUGE catch in the middle of the field !! — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) September 20, 2020

the Panthers were driving, which was driving me NUTTY



and, then, Jordan Whitehead decides to get in their way with an INTERCEPTION !! — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) September 20, 2020

three plays and one punt for the Buccaneers on their opening drive — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) September 20, 2020

PREGAME:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will open the season at home at Raymond James Stadium against the Carolina Panthers. They are searching for their first win of the season after losing on the road to the New Orleans Saints last weekend.

Unfortunately, the Buccaneers will be without one of their top wide receivers, Chris Godwin, who entered the concussion protocol on Wednesday.