Live game updates: Rays look to sweep Astros in ALCS

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow (20) throws during the first inning in Game 5 of a baseball American League Division Series against the New York Yankees, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

4TH INNING:

he homers to left field to tie the game moments later https://t.co/apIXFBdzEE — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 15, 2020

the announcer describes Arozarena as “the hottest hitter on the planet” 🙌🏼 outstanding — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 15, 2020

and Meadows starts the hitting for the #Rays with a single into right field #RaysUp — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 15, 2020

3RD INNING: 2-0 Houston Astros

Glasnow gets Bregman to ground out and end the inning … the #Astros leave two men on base — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 15, 2020

Altuve hits a double to right field scoring Maldonado … he is on second base and Brantley is on third base



2-0 Houston Astros — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 15, 2020

Springer lines a ball at Glasnow, it hits him in the back, but he still manages to make the play and get the out at first base — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 15, 2020

the #Rays have 0 hits through 3 innings — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 15, 2020

2ND INNING: 1-0 Houston Astros

Glasnow gets Gurriel swinging to end the inning … K + K for him after two innings — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 15, 2020

Greinke faces 3 batters and takes down 3 batters in the 2nd inning – Choi, Brosseau, and Wendle — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 15, 2020

1ST INNING: 1-0 Houston Astros

Glasnow gets Bregman to fly out to left field … he allows two hits and one run on 14 pitches in that 1st inning — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 15, 2020

the #Rays are up and down – Margot, Meadows, Arozarena – in the top of the 1st inning



Glasnow is heading to the mound … I expect a pretty powerful performance from him #RaysUp — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 15, 2020

PREGAME:

Tampa Bay Rays (40-20, first in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (29-31, second in the AL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tampa Bay: Tyler Glasnow (5-1, 4.08 ERA in regular season) Houston: Zack Greinke (3-3, 4.03 ERA in regular season)

LINE: Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

ALCS: Tampa Bay leads the series 3-0

BOTTOM LINE: Rays will look to complete sweep of Astros in Game 4 of ALCS

The Astros were 20-8 on their home turf in 2020. Houston has a team on-base percentage of .349 this postseason, Carlos Correa leads them with an OBP of .526, including five extra base hits and 13 RBIs.

The Rays posted a record of 20-11 away from home in 2020. Tampa Bay has a team batting average of .209 this postseason, Randy Arozarena has led them with an average of .462, including eight extra base hits and five RBIs.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 27 extra base hits and is batting .268.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 4-6, .235 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored by four runs

Rays: 8-2, .233 batting average, 2.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Brad Peacock: (shoulder), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Bryan Abreu: (undisclosed), Yordan Alvarez: (knee).

Rays: Chaz Roe: (elbow), Cody Reed: (finger), Colin Poche: (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow).