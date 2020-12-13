LIVE GAME UPDATES: Minnesota Vikings vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

WFLA
by: Gabrielle Shirley
SECOND QUARTER:
we have a 4th & 7 situation here, folks !!— Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) December 13, 2020
now, the most pressing question, can the #Bucs defense stay strong here … ? a #Vikings score of any kind would be a less than ideal way to end this half— Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) December 13, 2020
it is a bird, it is a plane, it is … Ronald Jones leaping over the line for a touchdown !!14-6 Tampa Bay Buccaneers— Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) December 13, 2020
Brady targets Evans and he draws a flag … PI on the defense— Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) December 13, 2020
the #Bucs are on the #Vikings 7 yard line with 54 seconds remaining in the first half … a TD would be a huge boost for them going into the locker room at halftime— Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) December 13, 2020
and McCoy touches the ball for the first time in … forever— Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) December 13, 2020
Brady hands the ball to Ronald Jones on 3rd & 1 and he carries it 2 yards for a fresh set of downsumm … wow … I am speechless— Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) December 13, 2020
hey 👋🏼 Antonio – he has his first catch of the game— Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) December 13, 2020
the #Vikings miss ANOTHER field goal … the 54 yard attempt sails too far to the right— Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) December 13, 2020
Carlton Davis is doing what Carlton Davis does … flying outta nowhere to bat the ball away from Jefferson— Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) December 13, 2020
A BOMB 💣 FROM BRADY TO MILLER AND THE #BUCS TAKE THE LEAD IN THIS GAME 7-6 Tampa Bay Buccaneers— Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) December 13, 2020
another SACK ON 3RD DOWN … thank you, Suh the #Vikings Dan Bailey blows the next play, kicking a 36 yard FG wide right— Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) December 13, 2020
well, we have seen it in the past, the #Bucs are struggling to convert on 3rd down … Brady overthrew Godwin, who was wide open in the middle of the field … the ball is back in the hands of the #Vikings— Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) December 13, 2020
Cook with the rushing TD *BUT BUT BUT* the #Vikings miss the extra point 6-0 Minnesota Vikings— Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) December 13, 2020
FIRST QUARTER: 0-0
so, after one quarter, this game remains scoreless … however, the #Vikings have had the ball for 12 minutes and 30 seconds leaving only 2 minutes and 30 seconds for the #Bucs offense … they ran 5 plays on that possession— Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) December 13, 2020
the #Bucs are called for offsides on 3rd & 7 so the #Vikings have another shot at it and they convert it— Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) December 13, 2020
3rd and 3 for the #Bucs … Brady overthrows Gronkowski …— Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) December 13, 2020
Barrett sacks Cousins on 3rd down forcing the #Vikings to punt it … now, Brady and the #Bucs offense are on the field— Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) December 13, 2020
SACK BARRETT— Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) December 13, 2020
the #Vikings are starting with the football on their own 25 yard line— Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) December 13, 2020
the #Bucs are taking the field … pic.twitter.com/xsHNbqFFVN— Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) December 13, 2020
