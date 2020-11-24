LIVE GAME UPDATES: Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

WFLA
by: Gabrielle Shirley
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
SECOND QUARTER:
Antonio Brown is a making CIRCUS CATCHES out there on the field … why would you NOT want him to be one of your offensive weapons ?!?
a flag on Shaquil Barrett on 3rd & 4 gives the #Rams a 1st down on the #Bucs 7 yard line and, shocker, they make it count Goff to Jefferson for the TDthis MNF game is tied at 14, folks
Goff is getting the TIME to throw the football and he is ON THE $$$$
LEONARD FOURNETTE FOR THE TOUCHDOWN 14-7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Scotty Miller draws a flag – PI – on the #Rams defense on 3rd & 8 so the #Bucs are still alive
Brate has caught the ball for two first downs on this drive … I LIKE IT
Goff only has ONE incompletion — he is 10 of 11 for 80 yards and 1 TD — but the #Bucs defense prevents him from converting on 3rd & 5 on the #Rams first offensive possession in the second quarterTHANK HEAVENS
7-7 IN TAMPA THANKS TO MIKE #GoBucs
EVANS WITH THE DETERMINATION AND THE DIVE INTO THE END ZONE … man ohh man … a perfect example of why you want him on your team
FIRST QUARTER: 7-0 Los Angeles Rams
on the #Bucs second possession:Brady is pressured – incomplete to JonesBrady is hit – incomplete to GronkBrady is hit – incomplete to Evans a pass interference call on the defense saved them … now, Brady is getting rid of that ball rather quickly
INJURY UPDATE: Donovan Smith hurt his ankle on the first play of the game and his return is questionable
so the #Rams drive down the field with *EASE* on their opening drive … they score on a pass from Goff to Woods 7-0 Los Angeles Rams
the #Bucs had to punt after two short runs by Ronald Jones and an incomplete pass to Mike Evans
back to back catches by Antonio Brown
Donovan Smith is down on the field. He is being attended to by the trainers after the first play.
the #Bucs will start this game with the football