Live Game Updates: Los Angeles Chargers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Los Angeles Chargers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The team is welcoming a small number of fans to sit in the stands for the first time this season.
You can follow along for play by play updates here:
THIRD QUARTER:
:12 | The game is back and forth and back and forth. The Chargers score another touchdown before the end of the quarter.
31-28 Los Angeles Chargers
:52 | Brady throws it to Miller for a touchdown.
28-24 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1:44 | The Chargers miss a 47 yard field goal.
8:22 | Brady completes a pass to Howard in the end zone.
24-21 Los Angeles Chargers
SECOND QUARTER:
:22 | The Buccaneers connect for a score before the half. Brady finds Evans in the back of the end zone.
24-14 Los Angeles Chargers
1:41 | The Chargers hit a 53 yard field goal.
24-7 Los Angeles Chargers
8:50 | The Chargers score another touchdown to lengthen their lead in this game.
21-7 Los Angeles Chargers
FIRST QUARTER:
3:55 | The Chargers Michael Davis picks off Tom Brady and return it for a touchdown.
14-7 Los Angeles Chargers
8:14 | The Chargers return the favor to tie the game.
7-7
10:00 | The Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel 75 yards down the field on the first possession of the game utilizing 10 plays and five minutes. A pass from Tom Brady to Cam Brate puts them in the end zone and on the scoreboard.
7-0 Tampa Bay Buccaneers