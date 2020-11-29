LIVE GAME UPDATES: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

WFLA
by: Gabrielle Shirley
FIRST QUARTER: 17-0 Kansas City Chiefs
I hear some disgruntled fans here at Raymond James Stadium … the #Bucs have gone three and out on their last three possessions— Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) November 29, 2020
Hill backflips into the end zone for his second touchdown of the game … he is making Davis look silly todayHill has 7 catches for 203 yards and the first quarter is still in session 17-0 Kansas City Chiefs— Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) November 29, 2020
the first catch of the game for Kelce comes with about 3 minutes remaining in the first quarter— Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) November 29, 2020
back to back ][ three and outs ][ for the #Bucs offense … YIKESSSS— Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) November 29, 2020
a BEAUTIFUL ball from Mahomes to Hill = 75 YD TD … Davis has been getting beat in this first quarter10-0 Kansas City Chiefs— Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) November 29, 2020
a HUGE hit by Ryan Smith results in NO GAIN for the #Chiefs on the return#GoBucs— Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) November 29, 2020
another third down *STOP* for the #Bucs defense— Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) November 29, 2020
well, Brady threw it to Evans two more times on the #Bucs opening drive … I feel Evans should have caught the deep ball but, then, Brady overthrew him on 3rd and 6— Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) November 29, 2020
Brady hits Evans on the second play of the #Bucs first offensive possession … YOU LOVE TO SEE IT— Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) November 29, 2020
the #Bucs — thanks to pressure from JPP — force the #Chiefs to settle for a field goal 3-0 Kansas City Chiefs— Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) November 29, 2020
Hill already has two sweet catches … for 57 yards— Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) November 29, 2020
CHIEFS VS BUCCANEERS — LET'S GOOOO !!— Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) November 29, 2020
CHIEFS VS BUCCANEERS — LET'S GOOOO !!