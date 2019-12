TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are not concerned with math or the standings. Until they are officially out of the NFC playoff race, they are going to treat each game like a postseason contest. The Bucs have a chance to keep their playoff hopes alive this afternoon when they face the Indianapolis Colts at Raymond James Stadium.

The Bucs have won three of their last four games and posted consecutive victories for the first time in 2019 with a 28-11 win last week over the Jacksonville Jaguars.