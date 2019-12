TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hope to give their fans an early holiday present with a fifth consecutive win when they host the Houston Texans at Raymond James Stadium at 1:00 pm. The Bucs have a chance to climb over the .500 mark for the first time this season. They enter the day at 7-7 and will have a national television audience. This matchup is the first of three Saturday NFL games, each one with playoff implications.

While the Bucs are eliminated from the NFC playoff race, they can impact the race in the AFC South as the Texans have yet to seal up a division title and at 9-5 are trying to hold off a charging Tennessee Titans team that begins the weekend at 8-6. The team that finishes second in the AFC South is unlikely to snatch one of the two wild card spots.