SAN DIEGO, Ca. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays are hoping to win Game 2 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros. They already have a one game lead in this series after taking Game 1 by a score of 2-1 on Sunday night.

3RD INNING:

A pretty play from Adames to Choi prevents Bregman from reaching first base.

Brantley looks at strike three … Morton has 3 strikeouts in this game — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 12, 2020

2ND INNING: 3-0 Tampa Bay Rays

Meadows strikes out swinging to end the inning



3-0 Rays heading into the 3rd — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 12, 2020

3 pitches to KK, 3 strikes to KK



2 outs for the #Rays in the bottom of the 2nd inning — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 12, 2020

Margot makes an unbelievable catch to end the inning.

Margot makes the catch (!!) falling over the wall … he never let go of the ball but he appears to be shaken … the announcer said that that drop from the wall is about six feet — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 12, 2020

1ST INNING: 3-0 Tampa Bay Rays

Manuel Margot hits a home run to put the Rays on the scoreboard.

3-0 Tampa Bay Rays

a sloppy play by the Astros – they should have had Choi out at 1st – allows the Rays to extend the inning — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 12, 2020

Arozarena is on base (shocker) with 2 men out in the bottom of the 1st inning — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 12, 2020

with runners on 1st and 3rd and 2 outs, Morton strikes out Kyle Tucker … to the bottom of the 1st !! — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 12, 2020

Morton throws three pitches to Altuve and he looks at strike three … bye bye — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 12, 2020

the #Astros have their leadoff hitter on base — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) October 12, 2020