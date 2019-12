TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finish the 2019 season at home against the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 pm at Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs have a chance to finish season with an 8-8 record while the Falcons have their own storyline to complete a less than stellar year.

The Falcons announced that head coach Dan Quinn will return for the 2020 season and it appears that former Bucs head coach Dirk Koetter is safe as Atlanta's offensive coordinator. Another former Bucs head coach, Raheem Morris, was promoted to defensive coordinator, the position he once held for just days with the Bucs before being named head coach.