LIVE GAME UPDATES: Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

by: Gabrielle Shirley
THIRD QUARTER:
the #Bucs start their first possession of the second half with a pretty pass and catch from Brady to Godwin for 46 yards— Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) January 3, 2021
on 3rd and 17, the #Falcons find Russell Gage … he scores a TD to close the gap 23-17 Tampa Bay Buccaneers— Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) January 3, 2021
BA and the #Bucs do not win that challenge— Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) January 3, 2021
Winfield with the BIG hit … that rookie is something else … the ball comes loose and the play is ruled an incomplete pass BA has challenged it— Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) January 3, 2021
the #Falcons start the second half with three straight throws to Russell Gage and they find their first first down of the half— Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) January 3, 2021
SECOND QUARTER: 23-10 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Your Halftime Highlights + Lowlights:+Mike Evans becomes the 1st player in NFL history to have 7 consecutive 1,000 yard seasons to start his career -Mike Evans hurt his knee on the play after he hit that milestone and he will miss the remainder of the game— Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) January 3, 2021
Your Halftime Score:23-10 Tampa Bay Buccaneers— Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) January 3, 2021
Ryan sneaks in for a touchdown 20-10 Tampa Bay Buccaneers— Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) January 3, 2021
NO TD for Hurst and the #Falcons !! Lavonte David stopped him short of the goal line … yupppp— Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) January 3, 2021
the #Bucs hold the #Falcons on 3rd & 4 but they get a TD when they go for it on 4th & 4 … the play is under review— Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) January 3, 2021
INJURY UPDATE: Mike Evans will not return to the game due to a knee injury— Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) January 3, 2021
my mind is spinning … a fumble returned for at TD, the play is ruled a fumble so there is not a TD, a fan scurries across the field, the #Bucs kick a FG you got it ?!?20-3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers— Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) January 3, 2021
Winfield had been touched so he is not eligible to return that ball … the #Bucs will get the football at the #Falcons 39 yard line— Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) January 3, 2021
a messy #Falcons play and the #Bucs Antoine Winfield Jr. returns a fumble for a touchdown … WOW … the play is currently under review— Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) January 3, 2021
Ridley should have caught that ball …— Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) January 3, 2021
a Brown TD adds to the #Bucs lead in this game 17-3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers— Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) January 3, 2021
Brady feels the pressure, he runs to the outside, and he throws a strike to Brown in the end zone … who would want to face this team in the playoffs ?!?— Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) January 3, 2021
Godwin has his second TD catch of the game but he cannot get that second foot in bounds … regardless, it was an excellent effort— Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) January 3, 2021
"A Series" featuring Ronald Jones16 yard gain7 yard gain9 yard gain a #Buccaneers first down— Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) January 3, 2021
Ronald Jones with his first carry of the game and HE IS RUNNING LIKE A MAD MAN !!— Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) January 3, 2021
FIRST QUARTER: 10-3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10-3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers after one quarter— Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) January 3, 2021
Evans nearly catches the next pass for a touchdown but he is hurt in the process … he is walking off of the field with assistance … ahhhh— Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) January 3, 2021
OUTSTANDING https://t.co/HxG6iEGIia— Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) January 3, 2021
Evans with the catch and the 14 yard gain … HE ONLY NEEDS 14 MORE YARDS TO HIT 1,000— Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) January 3, 2021
they kick a 22 yard field goal 7-3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers— Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) January 3, 2021
a fumble by the #Falcons but they recover the football— Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) January 3, 2021
Brady to Godwin = TOUCHDOWN !! They made it look ohh soooo simple !!7-0 Tampa Bay Buccaneers— Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) January 3, 2021
Brady throws to Gronk on 1st down … it took three #Falcons to push him out of bounds— Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) January 3, 2021
Brady to Evans = the first play of the game— Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) January 3, 2021
the #Bucs want the football to start this game … no surprise there no surprise there, they hope to score early and often so they can get pull their starters as soon as possible— Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) January 3, 2021
