TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A divisional rivalry game that has a lot riding on it for both sides, who will get the job done?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6) are heading into primetime football against the New Orleans Saints (4-8) after recovering from bye week and an overtime loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Despite the Bucs falling 23-17 to the Browns on Sunday, they’re still sitting at the top of the NFC South. After the Atlanta Falcons and Saints were defeated on Sunday, the Bucs’ odds of making it to the playoffs seem certain.

Monday night’s contest at Raymond James Stadium should be an easy win for the Bucs, but the job won’t be that easy with Bucs’ right tackle Tristan Wirfs missing from the lineup after suffering a leg/ankle injury against the Browns.

The Saints on the other hand face a different set of challenges. With former Buccaneer quarterback Jameis Winston out from the game, backup quarterback Andy Dalton will look to get the job done.

For the Saints, Monday night’s game is a desperate win if they hope to have any chance of winning the NFC South.

For Tampa Bay, a win over the Saints would slightly strengthen the team’s first-place spot in the division.

A key thing to note for the Buccaneers is that safety Logan Ryan is returning from the injured reserve list. With Leonard Fournette still questionable, it’s unknown if he’ll make an appearance during Monday’s game, and of course, wondering how long the Bucs will be without Wirfs.