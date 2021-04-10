LIVE BLOG: WrestleMania 37 takes place in Tampa after stormy start to entrance

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – WrestleMania 37 is set to begin at Raymond James Stadium after a rocky start with Florida storms.

World Wrestling Entertainment’s pinnacle event of the year will take place over two nights on Saturday and Sunday.

8 On Your Side’s Daisy Ruth is attending the event and will be live blogging the card as results come in.

Here is the line up for night one of WrestleMania at the stadium:

Grammy-nominated artist Bebe Rexha will perform America the Beautiful prior to the event.

OPENING MATCH: Bobby Lashley (Champion) vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship in the first match in front of fans in a year plus.

#1 Contender’s Tag Team Turmoil Match: Carmella and Billie Kay vs. Lana and Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka and Natalya vs. Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott vs. Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke. The winners of this match will advance to face off against the tag team champions tomorrow.

Monday Night Raw Tag Team Titles Match: USF graduate Omos an AJ Style will face off again the champions, The New Day, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods Saturday night.

The Miz and John Morrison vs. Bad Bunny and Damian Priest: International Latin rap Superstar Bad Bunny will make his debut in the WWE ring Saturday night with his friend Damian Priest to take on the villains of Monday Night Raw.

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins: After being bested numerous times by Cesaro, formed champion and new father Seth Rollins looks to get his revenge on the first night of WrestleMania.

Main Event: SmackDown Women’s Title Match, Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks (champion): In a historic match of two Black women facing for a WWE title at WrestleMania, Belair looks to dethrone Banks for her title in the “Showcase of the Immortals.”

This story is a live blog and will be updated as WrestleMania Night One progresses. Stay tuned for live results!