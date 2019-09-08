LIVE BLOG: San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Raymond James Stadium, the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, before the game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will open the season at home against the San Francisco 49ers. The game is scheduled to start at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday.

You can count on 8 On Your Side, the official Bucs station, to keep you updated throughout the game. You can also follow 8 On Your Side’s Gabrielle Shirley on Twitter for the latest game developments.

HALFTIME: San Francisco 49ers: 6 || Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 7

5:44 p.m. with 1:15 remaining in the 2nd quarter: Shaquil Barrett recorded a sack.

5:39 p.m. with 2:49 remaining in the 2nd quarter: A pass intended for O.J. Howard hit his hands and then fell into the hands of the 49ers.

5:35 p.m. with 2:55 remaining in the 2nd quarter: The 49ers made a field goal.

San Francisco 49ers: 6 || Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 7

5:33 p.m. with 3:39 remaining in the 2nd quarter: An illegal formation call negated another 49ers touchdown.

5:31 p.m. with 4:28 remaining in the 2nd quarter: A holding call negated a 49ers touchdown.

5:29 p.m. with 4:53 remaining in the 2nd quarter: The game stopped because of an injury to Rakeem Nunez-Roches.

5:19 p.m. with 8:41 remaining in the 2nd quarter: Vernon Hargreaves jumped in front of the receiver for an interception and then returned it for a touchdown.

San Francisco 49ers: 3 || Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 7

5:16 p.m. with 11:02 remaining in the 2nd quarter: Lavonte David made a magnificent tackle.

5:13 p.m. with 11:51 remaining in the 2nd quarter: O.J. Howard fumbled the football.

5:11 p.m. with 12:01 remaining in the 2nd quarter: Brate caught another touchdown pass that was revoked due to another holding call.

5:09 with 13:20 remaining in the 2nd quarter: Ronald Jones snagged 18 yards to put the Buccaneers at the goal line.

5:07 p.m. with 13:37 remaining in the 2nd quarter: A touchdown by Cameron Brate has been taken from the Buccaneers due to a holding call.

END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: San Francisco 49ers: 3 || Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 0

5:00 p.m. with 1:00 remaining in the 1st quarter: Kwon Alexander, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneer, has been ejected from the game after he put a hit on Winston. He led with his helmet.

4:58 p.m. with 3:02 remaining in the 1st quarter: Winston flashed his footwork, made the defensive look silly, and connected with Mike Evans. I like it. I like it.

4:46 p.m. with 7:38 remaining in the 1st quarter: Winston threw a gift to his former teammate, Kwon Alexander, but Alexander dropped the ball.

4:40 p.m. with 10:22 remaining in the 1st quarter: The Buccaneers won the challenge and, consequently, they got the call.

4:38 p.m. with 10:22 remaining in the 1st quarter: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have challenged the lack of a defensive pass interference call on the field.

4:32 p.m. with 11:08 remaining in the 1st quarter: The San Francisco 49ers kicked a field goal to take the early lead in this game.

San Francisco 49ers: 3 || Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 0