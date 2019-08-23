LIVE BLOG: Bucs take on Browns at home

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers face their next preseason test Friday night against the Cleveland Browns.

The Bucs are hosting the Browns at Raymond James Stadium. They will be looking to add a second preseason win after snagging a 16-14 win over the Miami Dolphins last week.

News Channel 8, your Official Tampa Bay Buccaneers station, has you covered throughout the game. Check back here for updates from JB Biunno throughout the game.

LIVE BLOG:

8:05pm: GAY MISSES FIELD GOAL FOR BUCS

Matt Gay narrowly misses a field goal for the #Bucs from 37 yards out. A promising drive for Winston and crewe stalls in the red zone without points on the board. #GoBucs @WFLA — J.B. Biunno (@WFLAJB) August 24, 2019

7:52pm: BROWNS FIELD GOAL — GOOD

Cleveland’s opening drive from Baker Mayfield puts three points on the board for the Browns on the Austin Seibert field goal.

Good stop by the Bucs defensive line to prevent Mayfield from finding paydirt. — JB Biunno

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 0 | Cleveland Browns – 3

7:42pm: PASS INTERFERENCE CHALLENGE

Second play of the game, a deep ball from Winston to Perriman is incomplete. But Arians, under new NFL rules, challenging the play to seek a Pass Interference call. The ruling on the field stands. #GoBucs @WFLA — J.B. Biunno (@WFLAJB) August 23, 2019

7:38pm: KICKOFF AT RAYMOND JAMES STADIUM

It’s finally time for the closest thing we’ll get to real game action before the 2019 Bucs season!

We have kicked off at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are taking on a fascinating opponent in the new-look Cleveland Browns.

Both teams with fresh optimism; the Bucs with new Head Coach Bruce Arians and the Browns with Odell Beckham Jr. uniting with quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The Bucs have received the kick, so it’s time for football on WFLA NewsChannel 8! — JB Biunno

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 0 | Cleveland Browns – 0

