Lightning will face Hurricanes in second round of playoffs

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) celebrates his goal with defenseman Victor Hedman (77) and center Steven Stamkos (91) during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against th Florida Panthers, Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning have advanced to the second round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs and, now, we know their next opponent: the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes defeated the Nashville Predators in overtime on Thursday night to win their first-round series in six games.

The Hurricanes finished the regular season with the best record in the Central Division so they will host the Lightning in their arena for the first two games of the upcoming series. The dates for those games have not been released yet.