Lightning unveil seven Stanley Cup Championship banners ahead of season opener

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning unveiled the first of seven Stanley Cup Championship replica banners at the St. Pete Pier on Wednesday morning.

The mayor, Rick Kriseman, did the honors.

“We are really proud to be able to unfurl this amazing banner here in St. Petersburg at our beautiful pier,” he said. “I cannot wait to see a similar banner flying in Amalie Arena announcing to the whole world that the Tampa Bay Lightning is the Stanley Cup Champion.”

The other unveilings are listed here:

Where: Clearwater Aquarium – 249 Windward Passage, Clearwater, FL

When: 9:30 am – 10:00 am

Where: Tampa General Hospital – 1 Tampa General Hospital Circle, Tampa, FL

When: 11:00 am – 11:30 am

Where: Armature Works – 1910 N. Ola Ave. Tampa, FL

When: 12:00 pm – 12:30 pm

Where: Tampa Firehouse – 808 E. Zack St. Tampa, FL

When: 1:00 pm – 1:30 pm

Where: Riverwalk & Kiley Gardens – 400 N. Ashley Drive, Tampa, FL

When: 2:30 pm – 3:00 pm

Where: AdventHealth – 2600 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL

When: 3:30 pm – 4:00 pm

The Lightning will start the season at home against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday evening.