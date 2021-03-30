Lightning to host Pride Night at Amalie Arena on Tuesday

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, of Russia keeps an eye on the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning will host their fourth annual Pride Night when they face the Columbus Blue Jackets at home on Tuesday.

The purpose of Pride Night is to celebrate and promote inclusion in the sport.

You should expect to see the players wielding hockey sticks that are wrapped in colorful tape during the pregame warm-ups. The team tells us some of the sticks will be auctioned to benefit a variety of local LGBTQ+ charities through the Lightning Foundation.

If you are interested in bidding on those sticks or on other items, you can visit this site to place your bid during the game. The remaining sticks will be available for auction here until April 6.