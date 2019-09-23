Lightning ink forward Brayden Point to 3-year extension

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 12: Brayden Point #21 of the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrates a goal during a game against the Calgary Flames at Amalie Arena on February 12, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Lightning announced the re-signing of forward Brayden Point Monday.

The Lightning signed the 23-year-old to a three-year contract worth $6.75 million per year.

Point appeared in 79 games with the Lightning in the 2018-19 season, scoring 41 goals — good for sixth best in the NHL.

“We are very pleased to re-sign Brayden today,”Vice President BriseBois said. “He is the consummate professional with an unwavering commitment to team success, growing as a player and improving every day. It is that mindset that makes him an outstanding role model, teammate and person, on and off the ice.”

Point was drafted by the Lightning in the third round of the 2014 NHL Draft.

