Lightning on ‘pretty crazy’ part of Bucs championship boat parade

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning, the original inventors of the championship boat parade in the city of Tampa, commented on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers boat parade one day after it.

“I was just really happy for them,” said Alex Killorn, a forward for the Lightning. “It seemed like they were really enjoying the moment. They had worked so hard to get there and I was just happy that they were enjoying it.”

Who enjoyed it the most? You could argue that that superlative landed on the shoulders of the Buccaneers quarterback, Tom Brady.

“I saw Brady throw the Lombardi Trophy at one point,” said Killorn. “It seemed like he was having a good time.”

“I saw the toss, which was pretty crazy,” the head coach of the Lightning, Job Cooper, said with a smile.

Who stood on the receiving end of that toss? Who took on the responsibility of catching that important piece of hardware? The Buccaneers tight end, Cameron Brate, came through in the clutch.

Only the 🐐 can get away with this one! @TomBrady just threw the Lombardi trophy from his boat to the boat full of his wide receivers and tight ends. Had to get one more TD in before the offseason.



📹: @WHoltzmanhttps://t.co/6aJPIux3Q5 #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/VTJLtraafV — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) February 10, 2021

“It looked like they were having a ton of fun,” added Cooper. “I loved seeing the clips that I saw because it conjured up so many great memories from when we did that so it was fun to see.”

“It seemed like everyone enjoyed it just as much as we did,” said Killorn.