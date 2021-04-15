Lightning look to ‘turn the page’ without captain Steven Stamkos

Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) before an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos, who has already missed two games due to a lower body injury, will miss the next two games at home against the Florida Panthers.

Lightning head coach Jon Cooper shared the information on Thursday.

“I do not anticipate him probably for the rest of the week and, then, we got our guys here to work with him a little bit and we will go from there,” said Cooper. “He won’t be in the Florida series.”

The Lightning have only won four of the last 10 games.

“We have to turn the page,” said Cooper. “We are home for a few games here and there are fixable things that are happening here.”