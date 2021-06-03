Lightning liking ‘looks’ despite being outshot by Hurricanes in first two games

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Despite winning the first two games of the second round, the Tampa Bay Lightning have been outshot by the Carolina Hurricanes 70 to 45. You may be concerned but you should know the Lightning are far from it.

“Having a little bit more shot volume would ease the people who are watching on TV,” said Lightning Head Coach Jon Cooper, “but we are completely comfortable with what we are doing.”

Yes, the Lightning are comfortable with their plan of attack but Cooper shared the possible reasons why his team only recorded 15 shots in Game 2.

“There is a lot that goes into that,” he said. “Are you playing with the lead? Are you not playing with the lead?”

The Lightning have not trailed in either game thanks to great defense and excellent goaltending by Andrei Vasilevskiy.

“Is Carolina defending well? Sure they are,” added Cooper. “Are we playing a style where we don’t want to give them anything? We are so you can sit there and say, ‘Well, Tampa only had this many shots.’ Of course we would like to have more shots on goal but, in the end, it is how many are going in the net. Are you getting good enough looks? We liked a lot of the looks we had. I thought we passed up a bunch of shots we could have had and we have tried to possess a little bit more but we have liked a lot of looks we have gotten.”

The Lightning will see a different goalie in the net in Game 3. Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 41 of 45 Lightning shots in the first two games but Petr Mrazek, who started 12 games this season, is expected to get his first start of this postseason on Thursday night.