Lightning fans heckle referees after questionable penalty on Brayden Point

FILE – In this April 12, 2019, file photo, Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) is shown during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL Eastern Conference first-round hockey playoff series against the Columbus Blue Jackets, in Tampa, Fla. A person with knowledge of the situation says the Tampa Bay Lightning have signed restricted free agent forward Brayden Point to a $20.25 million, three-year contract. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been announced. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The call that changed the first period of Game 2 between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the New York Islanders arrived more than 13 minutes into it.

Lightning forward, Brayden Point, appeared to have beaten Islanders defender, Adam Pelech, down the ice.

Pelech, acting out of desperation, shoves Point in the back and, consequently, Point charges into the Islanders goalie, Semyon Varlamov. The collision could not have been avoided because Point did not have the space to avoid it.

However, the referee penalized Point for goaltender interference.

Varlamov was down for a few moments and later sent to the locker room. Ilya Sorokin entered the game in his place.

The Islanders capitalized on their second power play of the game. Brock Nelson put the puck in the net to tie the game.

Varlamov stopped 10 of the 11 shots he faced prior to exiting.

I think I can still hear the crowd inside Amalie Arena chanting less than favorable chants at the referees.