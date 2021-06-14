Lightning defensemen looking to be more involved in offense

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – While you may not believe it, the statistics prove it. The Tampa Bay Lightning defensemen have not recorded a goal in 11 playoff games this season.

Victor Hedman, who is typically active on offense, recorded nine goals in the regular season. He finished in a six-way tie for the sixth highest scoring defensemen in the league.

“We got to be a little bit more active, more of a threat to shoot,” said Hedman on Monday. “We got to be a little bit more aggressive up ice, I think, joining the rush and, as soon as we get the puck, we can look to shoot and create scrambles.”

Hedman recorded two shots on goal in Game 1 against the New York Islanders. He also missed the net on two other shots.

“We had some good looks and Savard had some good looks yesterday,” said Hedman.

David Savard recorded three shots on goal in that game. He was tied with his teammate, Mikhail Sergachev, for the most shots on goal by a Lightning defenseman.

“I think we have a chance to maybe jump a little bit more and create a little bit more,” said Savard, “but I think, since the start, Florida was a team that was blocking a lot of shots so it was a little harder to get pucks through so our offense was coming more from the forwards but I think we got to find ways to bring pucks to the net and get some screens and I think they are going to start going in soon.”