Lightning defensemen Erik Cernak ahead of Jan Rutta in return to ice

DETROIT, Michigan (WFLA) – The head coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Jon Cooper, commented on the statuses of two defensemen, Jan Rutta and Erik Cernak, on Monday afternoon.

Rutta missed the last two games with a lower body injury.

Cernak took a shot to the head in the game on Sunday against the Chicago Blackhawks. The referees ejected the player responsible for that hit, Connor Murphy.

Those two Lightning defensemen practiced with the team on Monday so, obviously, Cooper responded to a question about the likelihood of them playing in the game on Tuesday against the Detroit Red Wings.

“Cernak is probably a little bit ahead of [Rutta] but we are hopeful,” said Cooper. “I think that that is the best I can say.”