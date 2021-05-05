Lightning allow 7,000 fans inside Amalie Arena for first round of playoffs

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Can you hear it? The buzz surrounding the pending postseason for the Tampa Bay Lightning has reached a new level.

The team announced it will allow 7,000 fans into Amalie Arena for the first round of the playoffs. That number had previously been set at 4,200 fans.

“I think it is going to be great,” said Pat Maroon, a Lightning forward. “It is about that time now where we start getting fans back in the stands and, obviously, in the beginning, it is kind of weird.”

He admitted he has become accustomed to either playing in an empty arena or in front of an extremely limited number of fans so the change is exciting.

“I can only imagine what 37% capacity is going to feel like,” said Maroon. “It is going to be electric. I am pumped up. I am sure the guys are going to be pumped up so it is going to be great.”

The fans will still have to wears masks when they are not eating or drinking and the seats will be organized into pods to keep everyone socially distant.