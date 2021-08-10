‘Let it play out’: USF head football coach Jeff Scott on QB competition

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Although they will not compete in a scrimmage until Friday, the players on the football team at the University of South Florida are already battling for the starting spots.

“I think we have multiple guys,” Jeff Scott, the Bulls head coach, admitted on Tuesday when he was asked who will be named the starting quarterback. “Eventually, someone is going to establish himself.”

He highlighted each of the four quarterbacks best attributes beginning with Cade Fortin, who appeared in two games after joining the program last season.

“Cade, he had a very impressive spring,” said Scott. “After several months off from spring practice, Cade picked up right where he left off. He has had an outstanding fall camp. He knows the offense inside and out. He is able to make quick decisions. I have been very pleased with him and, then, I feel like we have three guys behind him who are very talented.”

Scott described Timmy McClain, a true freshman who graduated from Seminole High School, as a “freak” because he is that athletic.

“He is really really special,” said Scott. “I think about some of the guys we had a chance to coach at Clemson and he has a lot of those qualities and he is going to have a very bright future.”

Katravis Marsh saw the field on four separate occasions last season starting one game against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

“He was a freshman last year, a big unit,” said Scott. “He is big. He is strong. He is throwing it very well. Last year, we saw his arm strength. We saw his throwing ability. I think he was not ready for that moment mentally, football maturity, knowledge, all of that kind of stuff but he has worked extremely hard.”

Jarren Williams skipped the past season after transferring from the University of Miami.

“He has had a really good start to fall camp,” said Scott. “I think it was difficult for him. He was the one guy last spring coming in and trying to learn everything, probably similar to where Cade was the year before but those four guys have competed.”

Scott stated, in regards to choosing the starting quarterback, he has learned to “let it play out.”

“I have said this before,” said Scott. “I want my wife to be able to come to the game and say, ‘That is your best quarterback right there.’ It needs to be that obvious and, whenever it becomes that obvious, whether it happens in practice or in games, then, we will go ahead and announce it and move on. We will see how that goes here over the next couple of weeks.”