Legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus tweets endorsement for President Trump

Sports

FILE – In this April 14, 1986, file photo, Jack Nicklaus reacts as he finishes on the 18th to win the Masters Championship at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Jack Nicklaus has liked what he’s seen from President Donald Trump, and now he wants four more years.

The legendary golfer took to Twitter on Wednesday night to announce that he has cast his vote for Trump and urging others to do the same.

Nicklaus states that Trump has already delivered on his promises, though neglects to specify which victories Trump has achieved since moving into the White House. He also claims that electing Trump is key to avoiding “a socialist America and have the government run your life.”

Trump said on Twitter it was a “great honor” to be endorsed by Nicklaus.

