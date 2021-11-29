Lee Elder, first Black golfer to play Masters, dead at 87

AUGUSTA (WJBF) — Legendary golfer, Lee Elder, has died at the age of 87, according to the PGA Tour.
Robert Lee Elder was the first African-American to play the Masters in 1975, breaking the color barrier.
At the time of his debut, Elder suffered from intimidation and mistreatment due to his race, but he persevered through it.
CNN reports that Elder was the first Black man to represent the United States Ryder Cup team in 1979, winning over Europe.
Earlier this year, he was awarded an honorary doctorate from Paine College for is outstanding achievements throughout his lifetime.
