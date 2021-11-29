Lee Elder, first Black golfer to play Masters, dead at 87

Lee Elder posed for a picture on the first tee at the Masters golf tournament Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, announced today that Lee Elder, the first Black man to compete in the Masters Tournament 45 years ago, will be honored by establishing scholarships in his name and inviting him to be an Honorary Starter for the 2021 Masters. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

AUGUSTA (WJBF) — Legendary golfer, Lee Elder, has died at the age of 87, according to the PGA Tour.

Robert Lee Elder was the first African-American to play the Masters in 1975, breaking the color barrier.

At the time of his debut, Elder suffered from intimidation and mistreatment due to his race, but he persevered through it.

CNN reports that Elder was the first Black man to represent the United States Ryder Cup team in 1979, winning over Europe.

Earlier this year, he was awarded an honorary doctorate from Paine College for is outstanding achievements throughout his lifetime.

This is a developing story.