LeBron James sends taco truck to crews battling California fire

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — LeBron James, who was forced to evacuate his Brentwood home during the Getty Fire, sent a taco truck to crews battling the destructive blaze, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted on Tuesday.

“Thank you, @KingJames, for generously sending a taco truck to support our @LAFD firefighters, first responders, and partner agencies working to fight the #GettyFire,” Garcetti said in his tweet.

The mayor shared photos of firefighters enjoying food from the truck.

James has been vocal on the social media platform since the Getty Fire began early Monday, saying that he was having trouble finding a place to accommodate his family during the blaze. He also said he was praying for others who were affected by the fire.

“Pretty please get to safety ASAP,” the Laker star tweeted Monday.

In another tweet, James sent “best wishes” to first responders.

My best wishes as well to the first responders⛑ right now doing what they do best! 🙏🏾💪🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019

Los Angeles Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas said Tuesday that 24 fire departments responded to the Getty Fire, and 1,165 personnel are assigned to the incident.

As of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Getty Fire had grown to 656 acres and was 15% contained. Thousands remain under mandatory evacuation in the burn area and will not be able to return to their homes until at least Wednesday, officials said.

Eight homes have been destroyed and at least six others were damaged in the fire.

Thank you, @KingJames, for generously sending a taco truck to support our @LAFD firefighters, first responders, and partner agencies working to fight the #GettyFire. pic.twitter.com/rgTSMgWXLU — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) October 29, 2019

Man these LA 🔥 aren’t no joke. Had to emergency evacuate my house and I’ve been driving around with my family trying to get rooms. No luck so far! 🤦🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019

