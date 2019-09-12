LeBron James’ application to trademark ‘Taco Tuesday’ denied

Live Now
by: Alexa Mae Asperin

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – LeBron James’ application to trademark the term “Taco Tuesday” has been denied by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

The department denied James’ application because it said the phrase “Taco Tuesday” is a “commonplace term,” ESPN reports.

‘The applied-for mark is a commonplace term, message, or expression widely used by a variety of sources that merely conveys an ordinary, familiar, well-recognized concept or sentiment message,’ the USPTO said in the statement.

A spokesperson for James told ESPN the ruling was to ensure James would not be sued for any use of the term “Taco Tuesday.”

In its ruling, the USPTO referenced several cases involving businesses using the term “Taco Tuesdasy,” including a Wyoming-based chain, Taco John’s, which previously held a trademark for the slogan in 49 states.

