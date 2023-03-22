TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – On Wednesday evening, Las Vegas Raiders’ tight end Foster Moreau shared heartbreaking news. Moreau announced that he’ll be stepping away from the NFL after learning that he has cancer.

The 25-year-old free agent announced the news on Twitter, stating that he’ll be taking time away from the football field “to fight a new opponent: Cancer.”

“Through somewhat of a miraculous process, this Free Agency period has been life changing for me,” Moreau tweeted.

“During a routine physical conducted by the Saint’s medical team down in New Orleans, I’ve come to learn that I have Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, and will be stepping away from football at this time to fight a new opponent: Cancer,” he said.

“I’m grateful for the support and thankful for people who have stood firm with me. There hasn’t been a single step I’ve taken without hundreds of people lighting the path before me, and I will continue to seek their guidance. That being said, I’ll go kick this thing’s ass and get back to doing what I love! AMDG!” Moreaue concluded his tweet.

Moreau was selected by the Raiders as a fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. According to NBC Sports, he had been looking for a second NFL contract on the open market before his diagnosis. He played in 61 career games, with nine starts.

WFLA 8 wishes nothing but the best for Moreau as he continues his fight against Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.