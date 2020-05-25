Breaking News
Large crowd gathers at speedway in North Carolina

by: CNN NEWSOURCE

ALAMANCE CO., N.C. (CNN) — A packed crowd of fans gathered on the bleachers to see a race at ACE Speedway in North Carolina Saturday.

“We are out here because we are tired of being stuck in the house,” one attendee said. “We are not afraid of the virus one bit.”

Another guest said he was wearing his mask and wished he saw more people wearing theirs.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

