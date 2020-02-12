Kobe, Gianna Bryant buried in Southern California cemetery

Breaking News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 29: Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks at Staples Center on December 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Death certificates show Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were buried Friday in a cemetery near the family’s Southern California home.

Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona del Mar features meticulous landscaping, open courtyards and fountains. Actor John Wayne also is buried there.

The Bryants and seven others were killed in a Jan. 26 helicopter crash. The cause is under investigation.

The retired basketball superstar, his daughter and the other victims will be honored at a Feb. 24 public memorial at Staples Center, where Bryant starred for most of his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers. 

