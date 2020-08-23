Kobe Bryant would have turned 42 years old today

FILE – In this July 26, 2018 file photo former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch during the U.S. national championships swimming meet in Irvine, Calif. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Gianna also died in the crash. She was 13. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

LOS ANGELES (WFLA) — Kobe Bryant, the NBA legend who died in a helicopter crash earlier this year, would have turned 42 years old Sunday.

Bryant’s body was recovered along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna on the outskirts of Los Angeles County after their helicopter crashed Jan. 26. A total of nine people died in the accident.

Bryant will never be forgotten, as he left behind one of the most decorated and idolized careers in NBA history.

He played for one team his entire career, the Los Angeles Lakers. In LA, Bryant became a five-time NBA champion, two-time NBA Finals MVP, and 18-time NBA All-Star, among many others.

