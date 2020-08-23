Kobe Bryant would have turned 42 years old today

LOS ANGELES (WFLA) — Kobe Bryant, the NBA legend who died in a helicopter crash earlier this year, would have turned 42 years old Sunday.
Bryant’s body was recovered along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna on the outskirts of Los Angeles County after their helicopter crashed Jan. 26. A total of nine people died in the accident.
Bryant will never be forgotten, as he left behind one of the most decorated and idolized careers in NBA history.
He played for one team his entire career, the Los Angeles Lakers. In LA, Bryant became a five-time NBA champion, two-time NBA Finals MVP, and 18-time NBA All-Star, among many others.
