Kobe Bryant high school footage to be auctioned on July 23

This photo made from video and provided by Ross Online Productions, LLC, shows Kobe Bryant, left, from some of the 22 hours of footage of Kobe Bryant in high school that will be sold by the auction house Profiles in History on July 23, 2020. (Ross Online Productions, LLC via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kobe Bryant’s time in high school will be showcased when about 22 hours of footage of the late basketball star playing games and giving interviews will be sold on July 23 by the auction house Profiles in History.

The footage is from the media library of Stu Ross, who produced “High School Sports Show,” a syndicated weekly television series seen in 35 cities.

About 60 percent of the Bryant footage is of games involving the Lower Merion Aces from the Philadelphia suburbs. Ross’ library includes 130 hours and more than 700 athletes, including LeBron James, Tom Brady, Michael Phelps, Ryan Braun, Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O’Neal.

