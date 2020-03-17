Breaking News
Florida DOH announces 5th COVID-19 death, 160 cases tied to state

Kentucky Derby to be postponed until September amid COVID-19 concerns

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – The coronavirus outbreak is reportedly postponing what’s been dubbed “The most exciting two minutes in sports”.

Multiple media outlets in Louisville say the upcoming Kentucky Derby will be pushed back until the first weekend in September.

The famous horse race was originally scheduled for May 2 this year.

On Sunday, the CDC recommended scrapping all public events that involve more than 50-people for the next eight weeks.

But the derby can draw more than 150,000 fans to the Churchill downs racing track.

The Kentucky Derby is the first leg of what’s known as the triple crown of U.S. horse racing.

The only other time it was postponed was in 1945 because of World War II.

