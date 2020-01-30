Katie Sowers trailblazer as 1st woman coach at Super Bowl

MIAMI (AP) – Katie Sowers says being the first woman and openly gay coach to work the Super Bowl feels a bit surreal.

She also hopes she’s blazing a path for more to follow.

Sowers says she feels like a broken record but will continue saying that the most important thing is that she not be the last woman or openly gay coach at the Super Bowl.

Simply attending a Super Bowl was Sowers’ dream growing up in Kansas and playing football in the yard with her twin sister. And yes, becoming an NFL head coach is on the San Francisco assistant’s list.