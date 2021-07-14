Judge nullifies horse trainer Bob Baffert’s NY suspension

FILE – In this May 1, 2019, file photo, trainer Bob Baffert watches his Kentucky Derby entrant Game Winner during a workout at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Baffert’s lawyer said Wednesday, June 2, 2021, that a split-sample test of Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit came back positive for the presence of the steroid betamethasone, which could lead to the horse’s disqualification and discipline for the Hall of Fame trainer. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York federal judge has nullified the suspension of horse trainer Bob Baffert, finding that the New York Racing Association acted unconstitutionally by failing to let him adequately respond to claims made against him.

The ruling came Wednesday from Brooklyn Judge Carol Bagley Amon. She ruled after a hearing on Monday attended by Baffert, who was suspended by the racing association after Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit failed a postrace drug test.

Amon said a prompt post-suspension hearing where Baffert could refute the claims was required to meet constitutional muster.

